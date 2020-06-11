StockMarketWire.com - Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Robert Begbie as chief executive of NatWest Markets, following a period as interim chief executive, and announced David King has been hired as chief financial officer at NatWest Markets.
King, who is the former chief executive of MUFG Securities EMEA, is expected to take up the role in the summer of 2020 and will join the NatWest Markets board as an executive director.
He will replace interim NatWest Markets chief financial officer Robert Horrocks.
Begbie, who had been interim chief executive since 19 December 2019, will continue to serve as a member of the NatWest Markets board and as chair of the NWM N.V. supervisory board.
Chief executive of RBS Alison Rose said: 'When I took over as CEO, re-focusing NatWest Markets was one of my top priorities, and our work here is well underway to deliver against the strategy set out in February.
'These appointments will allow us to continue the transformation and refocusing process across NatWest Markets that we announced in February and establish a business that delivers even greater benefits for our bank and our customers.'
Begbie added: 'NatWest Markets has an important role within the group, connecting our customers with international wholesale and capital markets, and partnering to provide the risk management and financing solutions that help them realise their potential and thrive.'
