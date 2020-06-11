StockMarketWire.com - Oil & gas drilling and production services company Ades said momentum had continued in April after first-quarter revenue rose by nearly a fifth thanks to higher utilization rates.
For the first quarter to 31 March 2020, revenue rose 22% to US$ 132.7m as the utilization rate increased to 96% from 92%.
The order backlog stood at US$ 1.34bn as at Q1 2020, up from US$ 1.31bn last year.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected a modest reduction in utilization rates in 2020 due to the oil price volatility.
'The group continues to expect a similar EBITDA performance for 2020 to that achieved in FY 2019, as outlined previously, despite the strong start to the year,' the company said.
