StockMarketWire.com - Fishing equipment retailer Angling Direct detailed plans to raise £5.50m through a discounted equity placing to bolster its balance sheet.
The placing price of 50p a share represented a discount of 15.3% to the closing mid-market price of 59p a share on 10 June 2020.
The company said it would use the net proceeds of the placing to strengthen the its balance sheet to provide further protection, if required, against the uncertainty created by Covid-19 and to provide additional funding for prompt payment of suppliers to secure product.
At 9:30am: [LON:ANG] Angling Direct Plc share price was -8p at 51p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: