StockMarketWire.com - Online price comparison group Moneysupermarket.com has reported a 22% decline in car insurance search volumes in April due to COVID-19, while its money business remains 'significantly suppressed' as provider appetite for lending tightened and in travel insurance the bans meant there was no demand.
The company said that market-wide search demand for credit products has decreased materially, down 37% year on year for loans and cards combined in April as consumers postponed significant spending.
Moneysupermarket.com reported that in April, the proportion of consumers eligible for loan products on its site fell from above 85% to below 65%, with a 'very significant reduction' in the attractiveness and availability of credit and banking products as lending criteria tightened and interest rates fell.
The company pointed to signs of recovery in its motor insurance business, as having seen car insurance search volumes fall by 22% year on year in April, these had recovered gradually in May to 'more normal levels in recent days'.
Moneysupermarket.com said there are signs of lower car insurance premiums in April and May compared to last year, and that it now views the likelihood of a return to premium inflation in 2020 as low.
Its home insurance business has been hit by the closure of estate agents and restrictions on home moving, although the company said it expects performance to improve as the housing market reopens.
Chief executive Mark Lewis said: 'Through this difficult time for household finances, the group has continued to help our customers save money - over £800m so far this year.
'The lockdown restrictions have had a significant impact across our marketplace. As the lockdown eases, we've seen motor insurance start to recover. But with substantially fewer financial services products on offer from providers, our money business is significantly suppressed.'
The company reported that as at the end of May 2020, it had net debt of £0.8m, having paid the £46m 2019 final dividend.
At 9:32am: [LON:MONY] Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC share price was -21.6p at 324.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: