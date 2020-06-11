StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan has announced its Venn Life Sciences division has signed a major new contract with a leading vaccine developer and one of the top pharmaceuticals companies.
In a statement, it said the contract with Venn Life Sciences, which is part of Open Orphan, 'builds on earlier successful contracts between the companies' and is to obtain and support market access of newly developed vaccines into the EU and US markets until the end of 2020.
Executive chairman of Open Orphan Cathal Friel said: 'This contract reinforces Open Orphan's position as one of the leading service providers to the vaccine industry globally.
'As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the vaccine industry is now an increasingly important and rapidly growing sector with many large pharmaceutical companies now directing huge amounts of resources towards their vaccine divisions to progress both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 vaccines.'
At 9:59am: [LON:ORPH] share price was +0.25p at 11.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
