StockMarketWire.com - Pub group Mitchells & Butlers said it would not pay any dividends until the end of the 2021 financial year through September, as part of new lending arrangements to help it ride out the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it had secured £250m of debt from its banks for the period through to the end of 2021, comprising an extension to the term of an existing £150m of credit, plus additional facilities worth £100m.
The £100m of additional facilities were structured under the UK government's Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme.
Mitchells & Butlers said it had also agreed to changes and waivers with Ambac Assurance UK over its secured financing arrangements after a number of technical breaches occurred due to Covid-19 lockdowns.
'In securing these valuable amendments the group has agreed not to pay an external dividend, undertake any share buy-backs or repurchase bond debt until the end of the financial year to September 2021, at the earliest,' the company said.
'The financial arrangements we are announcing today put us in good shape to address the challenge ahead based on what we believe to be a conservative downside scenario in which the reopening of any of our sites is delayed until October and sales then build back to reach full previous year trade levels over the period to July 2021.'
'Our current expectation is for the commencement of reopening of sites from early July this year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: