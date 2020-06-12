StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it was mulling a potential equity raising to fund acquisitions.
The company said its investment adviser, The Family, continued to see attractive pricing 'on catalogues of the finest quality' and was is in active discussions on an acquisitions pipeline worth over £1bn.
Hipgnosis said it was exploring how to fund investments, including the use of borrowings, or an equity raising.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: