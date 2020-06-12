StockMarketWire.com - Exhibitions group Informa said it expected to report lower revenue after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the company to cancel or defer its events.
Informa said it planned to run major events in China from early July.
Revenue for the year through December was likely to be about £2bn, down 31% from £2.89bn last year.
From an operating standpoint, the company said it had nearly completed its 'postponement programme,' with 160-plus brands cancelled or rephased from 2020 to 2021, representing about £300m revenue
A further 300-plus brands had committed to a digital rather than a physical event in 2020. The company said there was minimal physical product scheduled for June.
However, it added that it was now planning to run a number of major events in China from early July, with 'China Beauty Expo' in Shanghai the first scheduled major Informa brand to be held on the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic. Further rescheduling of events within 2020 was unlikely given the volume of brands now scheduled in the final four months of the year, with limited remaining venue capacity available.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: