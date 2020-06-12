StockMarketWire.com - Cocktail bar owner Revolution Bars said shareholder Adrian Williams had pledged to vote in favor of a proposed £15m equity raising and switch to an AIM market listing.
Williams owned about 5.86% of the company's shares and Revolution Bars said it now had support to vote in favour of the plan from independent shareholders holding 17.91% of its shares.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
