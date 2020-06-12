StockMarketWire.com - Location software group 1Spatial said it had won a contract from the US state of Michigan worth about $2.6m over five years.
The contract built upon a relationship that began in 2018 and would see the state expand its use of the company's data management solution and combine its newly launched portal.
It comprised about $1.5m of services, to be delivered in the first two years, and $1.1m of software licences, to be recognised over the five years.
