StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Warehouse REIT said it had completed a 10-year lease renewal with information management services group Iron Mountain at the Stretton Green distribution park in Warrington.
Iron Mountain had occupied the 106,000 square foot warehouse since 2005.
The lease renewal, with no breaks, had been agreed at a 26% uplift to the previous rent paid, with a headline rent of £615,000 per annum, or £5.80 per square foot.
'The agreement reflects the strong demand for high quality warehouse facilities in the North West, as well as the strategic importance of the unit to the tenant's UK client base,' Warehouse REIT said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
