StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket food supplier Bakkavor said it had seen demand pickup during the lockdown, but warned its outlook for the second half of the year was fraught with 'significant' uncertainty.
UK like-for-like revenues were down 19% in April and 13% in May compared with the same period last year. Group like-for-like revenue for the five months to the end of May was down around 5% compared to the same period last year.
'Although there remains significant uncertainty around trading levels for the second half of the year, we are seeing overall demand for fresh, healthy and convenient food steadily increase, albeit from a lower base,' the company said.
'We are restarting production at the two factories we temporarily closed in March and have recently entered into a consultation process at one of our UK salads sites,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
