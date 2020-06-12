StockMarketWire.com - Power company Drax said it had agreed to extend a £125m environmental, social and governance (ESG) facility entered into in July 2019.
The contractual final maturity of the facility was 2025, further extending the profile of Drax's existing facilities, which included maturities to 2029.
The ESG facility included a mechanism that adjusted the rate of interest paid based on Drax's carbon emissions against an annual benchmark, reflecting the company's commitment 'to reducing its carbon emissions as a part of its overall purpose of enabling a zero-carbon, lower cost energy future and an ambition to become carbon negative by 2030,' Drax said.
The average all-in interest rate during the first year of the extended facility was less than 2%, and company's overall cost of debt was less than 4% per annum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: