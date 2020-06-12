StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable fuels technology company Velocys said it had secured a further £0.5m of grant funding for the Altalto waste-to-fuels project from the UK government.
The grant was being provided by the department of transport, under the future fuels for flight and rreight competition.
The proposed Altalto Immingham plant would convert hundreds of thousands of tonnes per year of residual waste into sustainable fuels, mainly aviation fuel.
Velocys said it was in 2018 awarded a grant of £0.4m in stage one of the competition and shortlisted to receive an award in the second stage.
