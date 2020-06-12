StockMarketWire.com - Technology provider to the education sector RM said it had remained profitable in the first half of its financial year, though trading had been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.
In a trading update for the six months through May, the company said it expected trading to improve as schools and early years settings re-opened.
Actions taken to mitigate the impact included executive pay cuts and the cancellation of the 2019 final dividend.
'The situation continues to be too fluid to provide financial guidance for the remainder of the financial year,' RM said.
'The board remains confident that the resilience of the business and the actions taken to conserve cash, alongside our credit facilities, provide RM with a platform to successfully manage through the current uncertainty.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
