StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened modestly lower on Friday, adding to Thursday's sharp falls, as investors continued to fret about a potential second wave of Covid-19 cases, particularly in the US.
At 0817, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 7.2 points, or 0.1%, at 6,069.41.
Cruise company Carnival gained 4.4% to £12.42, even as its Holland America division announced further service delays due to the pandemic.
Miniature wargames supplier Games Workshop rallied 7.7% to £76.4818 after it forecast a rise in its annual profit for the year through March 2020 to "no less than £85m' and said it was continuing to reopen stores as lockdowns ease.
Last year, Games Workshop posted a pre-tax profit of £81.3m.
Pub group Mitchells & Butlers dropped 1.8% to 197.4p on announcing that it would not pay any dividends until the end of the 2021 financial year through September.
The decision, which also included a pause on any share buybacks, was made as part of new lending arrangements to help the company ride out the Covid-19 crisis.
Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund firmed 0.9% to 111.5p despite announcing that it was mulling a potential equity raising to help fund a £1bn acquisitions pipeline.
Exhibitions group Informa climbed 3.8% to 450.7p, even as it forecast lower revenue due to lockdowns forcing event cancellations.
On a more positive note, Informa said some events would go ahead in China.
Supermarket food supplier Bakkavor softened 2.3% to 77p after its sales slumped in April and May.
Infrastructure services provider Nexus Infrastructure shed 1.8% to 162p, having announced a discounted equity raising amid a 'severe' impact from the Covid-19 crisis.
New shares in Nexus Infrastructure were issued at 140p each, representing a 15% discount to their closing price on Thursday.
Location software group 1Spatial rallied 11% to 24.9p as it won a contract from the US state of Michigan worth about $2.6m over five years.
Property investor Warehouse REIT gained 0.9% to 111p on securing a 10-year lease renewal with information management services group Iron Mountain at the Stretton Green distribution park in Warrington.
Fellow property investor Stenprop was flat at 109p per share, as it held its annual dividend steady, despite its earnings slipping on the back of lower rental income.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
