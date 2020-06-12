StockMarketWire.com - Book and craft supplies retailer TheWorks.co.uk said it was planning to reopen 465 stores across England, Northern Ireland the Republic of Ireland next week.
Remaining stores in Scotland and Wales would open as soon as possible thereafter.
The company said its online sales had risen more than three-fold since the start of the UK's lockdowns on 23 March.
'The company continues to have constructive dialogue with its lending bank and expects the greater certainty around the timing of store openings to assist in these discussions,' The Works said.
It also announced that Stephen Alldridge had joined as interim chief financial officer, to cover for Rosie Fordham who would be taking maternity leave.
Alldridge was most recently CFO of women's fashion retailer Bonmarche.
'The board continues to be confident in The Works' proposition and the re-opening of its stores significantly improves its trading outlook,' the company said.
'However, with the impact of social distancing on returning shoppers still unknown, it is not possible to provide meaningful guidance for the current financial year.'
At 8:34am: [LON:WRKS] Theworks.co.uk Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 25.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: