Regeneration specialist U+I said the UK government had called in a £500m redevelopment scheme in London.

The Value 8 Albert Embankment scheme was held in a joint venture with London Fire Commissioner.

The decision followed a resolution to grant planning permission at Lambeth's planning committee on 3 December.

'U+I and London Fire Commissioner will consider their position and make a further statement in due course,' the company said.


