StockMarketWire.com - Regeneration specialist U+I said the UK government had called in a £500m redevelopment scheme in London.
The Value 8 Albert Embankment scheme was held in a joint venture with London Fire Commissioner.
The decision followed a resolution to grant planning permission at Lambeth's planning committee on 3 December.
'U+I and London Fire Commissioner will consider their position and make a further statement in due course,' the company said.
At 8:41am: [LON:UAI] U and I Group Plc share price was -5.4p at 80.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
