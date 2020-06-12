StockMarketWire.com - The City Pub Group reported higher profit for 2019, but said it strong start to the year had been 'curtailed' by the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said adjusted pre-tax profit was up 4% to £5.3m on-year and revenue rose 31% to £60.0m.
'2020 began well, but growth plans immediately curtailed by COVID-19 and closure of estate in March,' the company said.
At 8:42am: [LON:CPC] City Pub Group Plc share price was -2p at 90p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
