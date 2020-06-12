StockMarketWire.com - Miniature wargames manufacturer Games Workshop said its recovery since re-opening stores amid the Covid-19 pandemic had been better than it had expected.
The company also forecast a rise in annual profit for the year through March 2020.
Pre-tax profit would be no less than £85m on sales of about £270m, it said.
Last year, Games Workshop posted a pre-tax profit of of £81.3m.
The company said 306 of its 532 stores were now open in 20 countries, with others continuing to re-open across the world as local restrictions were lifted.
'Since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent closure of our operations globally, our performance has been impacted,' it said.
'However, our recovery since re-opening has been better than expected.'
At 8:50am: [LON:GAW] Games Workshop Group PLC share price was +710p at 7810p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
