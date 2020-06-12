StockMarketWire.com - Tech company WANdisco said it had raised around $25m from a share placing first announced on Thursday.
Shares in the the placing, which the company said was oversubscribed, were issued at 650p each.
The shares represented about 6.4% of the company's existing share capital.
At 8:54am: [LON:WAND] Wandisco PLC share price was -58p at 682p
