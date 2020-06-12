StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said Holland America Line had extended its pause on cruise operations and would cancel further departures from the port of Vancouver, Canada in 2020 as well as select Hawaii itineraries for early 2021. The 22-day Panama Canal cruise from Vancouver to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that was set to leave on September 26, had been cancelled.
On the Koningsdam ship, the seven-day Pacific Northwest cruise from Vancouver to San Diego, California on September 2 had been cancelled. The Circle Hawaii Voyages roundtrip from San Diego on January 16 and February 2, 2021 also had been cancelled, the company said. The Maasdam 16-day Mexico and Sea of Cortez itinerary from Vancouver to San Diego on September 21 had been cancelled. The Noordam 14-day North Pacific Crossing from Vancouver to Yokohama, Japan on September 27, had also been cancelled. The 17-day Circle Hawaii cruise roundtrip from Vancouver set to depart on September 20, meanwhile, had been cancelled, along with the 23-day Inca Discovery voyage from Vancouver to San Antonio, Chile on October 7.' 'All shorter segments within the above cruise departures are cancelled. Collectors’ Voyages that combine back-to-back cruises including the above departure dates are also cancelled,' the company added.
At 9:03am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was +65.75p at 1255.75p
