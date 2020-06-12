StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona said portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics had announced positive study data for a leukemia treatment.
The data was announced at the European Hematology Association EHA25 Virtual Congress beginning June 11.
It was related to a study of a T cell therapy for adult B-Acute lymphocytic leukemia.
At 9:08am: [LON:SYNC] Syncona Limited share price was +0.25p at 221.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
