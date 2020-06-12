StockMarketWire.com - Peru focused oil company PetroTal said it had raised £14.1m from a share placing to fund the ongoing development of the Bretana oilfield and enhance working capital.
New shares in the company had been issued at 10p each, an 11% discount to their closing price Thursday, and came with one half of a warrant attached.
'In light of the recent fall in global oil prices and the temporary shut in of the Bretana oil field, we have sought to preserve liquidity and are taking the opportunity to strengthen the company's balance sheet via this fundraise,' chief executive Manolo Zuniga said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.