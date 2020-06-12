StockMarketWire.com - Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund raised its final dividend as it reported a smaller decline in net assets returns compared with that of its benchmark following the swing lower in markets in the year through April.
Over the year to 30 April 2020, the company's net asset value per share (NAV) total return was negative 12.5% compared to a negative total return of 16.7% for the FTSE All Share index.
The share price total return for the same period was negative 14.6%.
A final dividend of 3.10p per share was recommended for the year, up from 2.95p last year, taking the total for the year to 3.10p.
At 9:25am: [LON:BGUK] Baillie Gifford Uk Growth Fund Plc Ord 25p share price was -3p at 171p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
