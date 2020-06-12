StockMarketWire.com - Gold mining company Galantas Gold reported wider losses as a plunge in revenue amid production disruptions weighed on performance.
For the year ended December 31, pre-tax losses widened to C$215,903 from C$113,815 as revenue fell 92% to C$5.8m on-year.
During 2019, the Omagh gold mine 'continued limited production of gold concentrate from feed produced in the development of the Kearney vein,' the company said.
At 9:33am: [LON:GAL] Galantas Gold Corporation share price was -0.5p at 19.5p
