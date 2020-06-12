StockMarketWire.com - Renewable infrastructure company Greencoat Renewables said it had completed the acquisition of a portfolio of wind farms in France.
Following the acquisition, Greencoat Renewables' total installed capacity would increase to 528.1MW.
The portfolio of three windfarms all benefited from France's stable and supportive tariff regime which guaranteed a fixed price for the electricity produced by the asset via a Feed in Tariff.
At 10:02am: [LON:GRP] Greencoat Renewables PLC share price was -0.01p at 1.21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: