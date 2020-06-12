StockMarketWire.com - Boston International said it had secured a new £200K unsecured loan facility agreement with Boston Merchant.

Under the agremement, Boston Merchant would provide £200K at an interest rate of 2.5% per annum, repayable in full on the earlier of either 31 December 2021 or three business days following the date of re-admission of shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market.

Before the re-admission of shares on the LSE, the compamny would need to complete a reverse takeover.




