StockMarketWire.com - Boston International said it had secured a new £200K unsecured loan facility agreement with Boston Merchant.
Under the agremement, Boston Merchant would provide £200K at an interest rate of 2.5% per annum, repayable in full on the earlier of either 31 December 2021 or three business days following the date of re-admission of shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market.
Before the re-admission of shares on the LSE, the compamny would need to complete a reverse takeover.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
