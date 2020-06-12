StockMarketWire.com - Sensor systems provider Transense Technologies said it had extended by 12 days an agreement with Bridgestone to not enter merger or joint venture talks with third parties.
Last August, Bridgestone agreed to offer the company's iTrack system exclusively as a mining tyre monitoring system, for an initial 18-month period with ability to extend.
Transense undertook that it would not for a period of six months have discussions with any other party about any transaction of a merger, acquisition or joint venture nature in respect of its iTrack business.
The two companies on 31 May extended the duration of the undertaking to 14 June.
They had now extended it again, to 26 June.
At 1:15pm: [LON:TRT] Transense Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 77p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: