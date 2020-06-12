StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had secured a number of contract extensions with clients in Europe and Asia Pacific, though these wouldn't materially impact its expectations for its second-half performance.
The company said it had agreed a five-year extension to what it described as an 'extra large' contact in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
The extension included the introduction of digital travel and lifestyle services to its client's selected customers for the first time.
It had also entered a three-year extension of a 'large' contract in Asia Pacific, which was now expected to grow into an 'extra large' contract during the extended term.
The company said it had also agreed the extension of two 'large' contracts and a 'medium' contract in EMEA.
'Since we announced our half year results on 14 May 2020, we have continued to stay relevant to our clients and members by adapting to their needs throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, maintaining a good volume of service requests,' chief executive Alex Cheatle said.
At 2:50pm: [LON:TENG] Ten Lifestyle Group Plc share price was +1.5p at 98.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: