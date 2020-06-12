StockMarketWire.com - London's FTSE 100 closed modestly higher on Friday, investors seemingly losing confidence heading into the closing bell after data showed the UK economy shrank by the most on record in April and with a potential second wave of Covid-19 cases weighing on sentiment.
The blue chip benchmark closed up 28.48 points, or 0.47%, at 6,105.18.
LARGE AND MID CAP RISERS AND FALLERS
Cruise company Carnival gained 6% to finish at £12.61, even as its Holland America division announced further service delays due to the pandemic.
Miniature wargames supplier Games Workshop rallied 8.7% to £77.20 after it forecast a rise in its annual profit for the year through March 2020 to "no less than £85m', up from £81.3m on-year.
Games Workshop also said its recovery since reopening stores had been better than it expected.
Pub group Mitchells & Butlers rallied 5.5% to 212p on announcing that it would not pay any dividends until the end of the 2021 financial year through September.
The decision, which also included a pause on any share buybacks, was made as part of new lending arrangements to help the company ride out the Covid-19 crisis.
Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund firmed 0.9% to 111.5p despite announcing that it was mulling a potential equity raising to help fund a £1bn acquisitions pipeline.
Exhibitions group Informa climbed 6.1% to 460.6p, even as it forecast lower revenue due to lockdowns forcing event cancellations.
On a more positive note, Informa said some events would go ahead in China.
SMALL CAP RISERS AND FALLERS
Supermarket food supplier Bakkavor firmed 3.1% to 81.2p after the pizzas-to-salads maker assured investors sales volumes have stabilised and are showing early signs of recovery in all markets.
Infrastructure services provider Nexus Infrastructure cheapened 3% to 160p, having announced a discounted equity raising amid a 'severe' impact from the Covid-19 crisis.
New shares in Nexus Infrastructure were issued at 140p each, representing a 15% discount to their closing price on Thursday.
Location software group 1Spatial sparked up 17.8% to 26.5p as it won a contract from the US state of Michigan worth about $2.6m over five years.
Property investor Warehouse REIT finished unchanged at 110p despite securing a 10-year lease renewal with information management services group Iron Mountain at the Stretton Green distribution park in Warrington.
Fellow property investor Stenprop rose 6.9% to 116.5p as it held its annual dividend steady, despite its earnings slipping on the back of lower rental income.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
