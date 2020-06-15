UK
16/06/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
16/06/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
16/06/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
17/06/2020 09:30 PPI Input m/m
17/06/2020 09:30 CPI y/y
17/06/2020 09:30 Core CPI y/y
17/06/2020 09:30 PPI Output m/m
17/06/2020 09:30 RPI y/y
17/06/2020 09:30 HPI y/y
18/06/2020 09:30 Retail Sales m/m
18/06/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
18/06/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
18/06/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
18/06/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
18/06/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
22/06/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
22/06/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
23/06/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI
23/06/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
US
16/06/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
16/06/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
16/06/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
16/06/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
16/06/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
16/06/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
17/06/2020 13:30 Housing Starts
17/06/2020 13:30 Building Permits
17/06/2020 18:01 10-y Bond Auction
18/06/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
18/06/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
18/06/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m
18/06/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
19/06/2020 13:30 Current Account
22/06/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
23/06/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/06/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
23/06/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
23/06/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
EU
16/06/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
16/06/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
16/06/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
17/06/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y
17/06/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y
18/06/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
18/06/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
19/06/2020 07:00 German WPI m/m
19/06/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m
19/06/2020 09:00 Current Account
19/06/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
23/06/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/06/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI
23/06/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI
23/06/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/06/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/06/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI
JP
17/06/2020 00:50 Trade Balance
17/06/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
19/06/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
19/06/2020 00:50 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
19/06/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
23/06/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
