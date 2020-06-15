StockMarketWire.com - Oil major BP cut its long-term oil price assumption and warned that weaker demand for energy could continue for a sustained period owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company revised its long-term oil price assumptions, and now expected the average price of oil average to be around $55 a barrel for Brent and $2.90 per mmBtu for Henry Hub gas, from 2021-to-2050.
'These lower long-term price assumptions are considered by BP to be broadly in line with a range of transition paths consistent with the Paris climate goals,' the company said.
BP also revised its carbon prices for the period to 2050 and these now include a price of $100 per tonnesequivalent of CO2 (teC02) in 2030.
The company also said it expected impairment charges and write-offs in the second quarter in an aggregate range of $13bn to $17.5bn post-tax.
'With the COVID-19 pandemic having continued during the second quarter of 2020, bp now sees the prospect of the pandemic having an enduring impact on the global economy, with the potential for weaker demand for energy for a sustained period,' BP warned.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: