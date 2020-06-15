StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said positive results had been published in The Lancet on a trial of a 'saliva vaccine' to protect against mosquito borne diseases such as zika, malaria and dengue fever.
The results were published from a randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind, phase one trial of AGS-v, which had been developed by Imutex, in which Open Orphan owned a 49% stake in conjunction with Seek.
The trial indicated that the vaccine was safe and induced a strong immune response in healthy volunteers.
The positive findings suggested that AGS-v was now ready to advance to a phase two trial, Open Orphan said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
