StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson said Robert Noel would succeed David Tyler as non-executive chair of the company.
Noel would join the board and take over the position with effect from a date to be confirmed but no later than 1 October 2020, at which point Mr Tyler would step down from the company.
In March of this year, Noel had stepped down from Landsec, where he had held the role of chief executive officer for the past eight years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
