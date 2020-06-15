StockMarketWire.com - Latin America focused President Energy said it was planning to start drilling two news wells at the Rio Negro play in Argentina within the next four months.
President Energy said locations had been identified for both of the wells.
'Preliminary discussions are taking place with service providers to capitalise on current pricing in view of the fact that many have significant capacity and there is currently virtually no new drilling of conventional wells taking place in the whole of Argentina,' the company said.
The first well would be the Las Bases 1001 development well, which President said had a high chance of success and an estimated costs of $1.9m, President Energy said.
The second well would be the Estancia Vieja EVN-x1 exploration well, which the company said had a good exploration chance of success with estimated costs of $2.5m.
In addition, President said follow up infill drilling and workovers would be conducted in Puesto Flores.
In Paraguay, meanwhile, the company said the terms of the Pirity concession there has benefited from an extension of time due to force majeure, the result of which meant the concession period was extended until the first quarter 2022.
'In the event of successful drilling, this period will be extended further into a long-term production licence,' President said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
