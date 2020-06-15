StockMarketWire.com - Potash developer Salt Lake Potash said it had awarded key construction contracts for its Lake Way project in Western Australia state.
The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts had been awarded to GR Engineering Services and represented more than 40% of the total project capital requirement.
One EPC contract involved the provision of plant, labour, materials and construction services for the process plant and other infrastructure, valued at A$85m.
An separate EPC management contract was valued at A$22m.
Salt Lake Potash said the project's capital budget had risen 'marginally' to A$264m, up from A$254m, following substantial progress in detailed engineering and vendor procurement.
The budget included an unallocated A$18m contingency.
'"We are very pleased to have executed these contracts with GRES who have been a critical contracting partner by our side throughout the design development of the Lake Way processing plant and off-lake infrastructure since early 2019,' chief executive Tony Swiericzuk said.
'The finalisation of these major project contracts and the substantial engineering and procurement activity to date has further de-risked the Lake Way Project execution and confidence around the capital budget.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
