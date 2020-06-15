StockMarketWire.com - Cinema company Cineworld walked away from plans to acquire Canada's Cineplex for $2.3bn, claiming that the latter had breached terms of the deal.
Cineplex, however, denied that it breached the agreement and also alleged that Cineworld had failed to comply with deal obligations.
'Cineworld has complied with all of its obligations under the arrangement agreement and it is entitled to terminate the arrangement Aareement,' the company said.
'It will therefore vigorously defend any allegation to the contrary.'
Cineworld said it had also reserved its right to seek damages from Cineplex.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: