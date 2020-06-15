StockMarketWire.com - Software provider Idox swung to a profit in the first half of the year as higher revenue driven primarily by growth in its public sector software business boosted performance.
For the half year results for the six months ended 30 April, The company reproted a pre-tax profit of £0.3m compared with a loss of £2.6m on-year and revenue increased by 13% to £35.1m.
As expected, the company had decided that no interim dividend would be paid.
'We remain confident in the current outlook for the group despite the wider economic and operating challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic,' the company said.
At 8:38am: [LON:IDOX] Idox Plc share price was -1.95p at 41.6p
