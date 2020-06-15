FTSE 100 Bunzl 1995.75 +5.93% Centrica 43.01 +2.82% Itv 77.41 +1.86% Segro 868.50 +1.63% Land Securities Group 602.00 +1.59% 3I Group 793.40 -9.08% Burberry Group 1545.50 -7.68% Melrose Industries 110.53 -6.77% Fresnillo 750.60 -5.49% Royal Dutch Shell 1282.10 -5.48% FTSE 250 Mitchells & Butlers 210.25 +4.60% Helios Towers 165.70 +3.56% Derwent London 2954.00 +2.43% Forterra 206.75 +2.35% Morgan Sindall Group 1175.00 +2.35% Senior 76.25 -12.86% Ssp Group 260.50 -11.15% Investec 162.20 -10.19% Wh Smith 1101.50 -10.15% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 312.10 -9.85% FTSE 350 Bunzl 1995.75 +5.93% Mitchells & Butlers 210.25 +4.60% Helios Towers 165.70 +3.56% Centrica 43.01 +2.82% Derwent London 2954.00 +2.43% Senior 76.25 -12.86% Ssp Group 260.50 -11.15% Investec 162.20 -10.19% Wh Smith 1101.50 -10.15% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 312.10 -9.85% AIM Tiger Resource Finance 0.23 +50.00% MobilityOne 4.50 +42.86% Keras 0.18 +38.46% 1Spatial 26.50 +26.19% Crimson Tide 2.70 +22.73% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.33 -38.10% Stagecoach Theatre Arts 1.95 -22.00% Orosur Mining Inc 2.35 -21.67% Energiser Investments 0.70 -17.65% Europa Metals Ord Npv Di 0.01 -15.63% Overall Market Tiger Resource Finance 0.23 +50.00% MobilityOne 4.50 +42.86% Keras 0.18 +38.46% 1Spatial 26.50 +26.19% Crimson Tide 2.70 +22.73% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.33 -38.10% Delta Air Lines Inc Delta Air Lines 35.43 -34.36% Brown (N) Group 33.48 -22.14% Stagecoach Theatre Arts 1.95 -22.00% Orosur Mining Inc 2.35 -21.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
