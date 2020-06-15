StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Bunzl                                   1995.75       +5.93%
Centrica                                  43.01       +2.82%
Itv                                       77.41       +1.86%
Segro                                    868.50       +1.63%
Land Securities Group                    602.00       +1.59%
3I Group                                 793.40       -9.08%
Burberry Group                          1545.50       -7.68%
Melrose Industries                       110.53       -6.77%
Fresnillo                                750.60       -5.49%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1282.10       -5.48%

FTSE 250
Mitchells & Butlers                      210.25       +4.60%
Helios Towers                            165.70       +3.56%
Derwent London                          2954.00       +2.43%
Forterra                                 206.75       +2.35%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1175.00       +2.35%
Senior                                    76.25      -12.86%
Ssp Group                                260.50      -11.15%
Investec                                 162.20      -10.19%
Wh Smith                                1101.50      -10.15%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               312.10       -9.85%

FTSE 350
Bunzl                                   1995.75       +5.93%
Mitchells & Butlers                      210.25       +4.60%
Helios Towers                            165.70       +3.56%
Centrica                                  43.01       +2.82%
Derwent London                          2954.00       +2.43%
Senior                                    76.25      -12.86%
Ssp Group                                260.50      -11.15%
Investec                                 162.20      -10.19%
Wh Smith                                1101.50      -10.15%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               312.10       -9.85%

AIM
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.23      +50.00%
MobilityOne                                4.50      +42.86%
Keras                                      0.18      +38.46%
1Spatial                                  26.50      +26.19%
Crimson Tide                               2.70      +22.73%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.33      -38.10%
Stagecoach Theatre Arts                    1.95      -22.00%
Orosur Mining Inc                          2.35      -21.67%
Energiser Investments                      0.70      -17.65%
Europa Metals  Ord Npv Di                  0.01      -15.63%

Overall Market
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.23      +50.00%
MobilityOne                                4.50      +42.86%
Keras                                      0.18      +38.46%
1Spatial                                  26.50      +26.19%
Crimson Tide                               2.70      +22.73%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.33      -38.10%
Delta Air Lines Inc Delta Air Lines       35.43      -34.36%
Brown (N) Group                           33.48      -22.14%
Stagecoach Theatre Arts                    1.95      -22.00%
Orosur Mining Inc                          2.35      -21.67%