StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Tlou Energy launched a share issue to raise around A$3.0m (£1.65m) to fund its coal bed methane development in Botswana.
One new share in the company was being offered for every existing six shares held at a price of A$0.04 per share (£0.022).
The entitlement Offer was partially underwritten for the first $2.0m by Melbourne Capital.
Funds raised and existing capital would be used to fund engineering and design of a proposed 66kV transmission line in Botswana, due diligence costs related to development funding, field operations and for working capital.
At 9:04am: [LON:TLOU] Tlou Energy Limited share price was -0.35p at 2.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
