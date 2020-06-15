StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Touchstone Exploration said production testing had confirmed the potential of its of the Cascadura-1ST1 discovery in Trinidad and Tobago.
Testing of an upper section suggested an absolute open flow natural gas rate of 390m cubic feet per day, while testing of the lower section a rate of 92m standard cubic feet per day.
Gas analysis indicated sweet, liquids rich natural gas with no hydrogen sulfide and no entrained water.
'We are extremely pleased with the final testing data and GLJ's independent analysis of the stage one and stage two information, as both confirm the tremendous potential of the Cascadura-1ST1 discovery,' chief operating officer James Shipka said.
'The low sandface drawdown, high reservoir pressure, and rapid recovery suggest a sizeable reservoir with excellent production potential.'
At 9:11am: [LON:TXP] Touchstone Exploration Inc share price was +4.5p at 50.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
