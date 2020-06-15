StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medicines maker Collagen Solutions said it had not seen a corresponding decrease in demand for its services or biomaterials products in its new fiscal year so far, but said it was wary of external headwinds ahead.
'While we have started the year positively, we are prepared that the current financial year might have challenges driven by external events,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company expected 'the substantial completions of validations in Q1 of FY 2021 and the UK relaxation of current health and safety restrictions to enable full capacity to be achieved during Q2 FY 2021.'
Collagen Solutions also said it was confident that it would meet its customer orders through fiscal 2021 and fulfil its order book
The company was granted an extension to the timeline for filing its consolidated accounts for the 31 March 2020 year end, to 31 December 2020.
At 9:13am: [LON:COS] Collagen Solutions Plc share price was 0p at 3.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
