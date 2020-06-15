StockMarketWire.com - Drugmaker AstraZeneca said it had reached an agreement with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance to supply up to 400m doses of the University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine.
Deliveries of the vaccine would get underway by the end of 2020.
The company recently completed similar agreements with the UK, US, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi the Vaccine Alliance for 700m doses.
AstraZeneca also said it was seeking to 'expand manufacturing capacity further and is open to collaborating with other companies in order to meet its commitment to support access to the vaccine at no profit during the pandemic.'
'Today's announcement is not anticipated to have any significant impact on the Company's financial guidance for 2020; costs to manufacture the vaccine are anticipated to be offset by funding by governments,' it added.
At 9:17am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was -26p at 8175p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
