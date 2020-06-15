StockMarketWire.com - Online competition provider Best of the Best upped its dividend after reporting a rise in profit on higher revenue.
The company proposed a dividend of 3p, up from 2.0p last year.
For the year ended 30 April 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £4.20m from £2.11m on-year and revenue increased by 20.1% to £17.79m.
'Sales momentum since the period end has been encouraging and ahead of management's original expectations, and we look forward to updating shareholders with further progress in due course,' the company said.
At 9:29am: [LON:BOTB] Best Of The Best Plc share price was +315p at 1125p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: