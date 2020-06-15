StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence said it was working with cloud-based software provider Saleforce to implement a customer relationship management application across its American Leak Detection subsidiary.
The company said the implementation would enable it to automate workflow from customer leads to service dispatch of technicians anywhere in the US, and then onto customer reporting upon job completion to invoicing.
At 9:41am: [LON:WATR] Water Intelligence PLC share price was -1p at 281p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: