StockMarketWire.com - E-commerce payments group MobilityOne said it would swing to a full-year profit, and that its performance had been unaffected by the Covid-19 crisis.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December was seen amounting to £1.18m, compared to a loss of £1.36m on-year. Revenue was seen rising 35% to £169.4m.
'Covid-19 has not negatively affected the financial performance of the group,' MobilityOne said.
'And the directors remain confident on the prospects for the group for the remainder of 2020 particularly in the mobile phone prepaid airtime reload and bill payment business in Malaysia.'
The company said that due to the pandemic, it had been granted an extension to publish its audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 by no later than 30 September.
At 9:53am: [LON:MBO] MobilityOne Ltd share price was +1.35p at 4.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
