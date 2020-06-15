StockMarketWire.com - Feedback said it had conditionally raised £5.05m, through the placing of shares at a discount and through an open offer to support the development of its Bleepa product.
The company placed 505m shares at a price of 1 penny per share, representing a discount of 9.1%.
The open offer would raise up to an additional approximately £540K.
The fundraising would be put to a shareholder vote at the general meeting on 1 July 2020.
At 9:53am: [LON:FDBK] Feedback PLC share price was -0.05p at 1.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
