StockMarketWire.com - Mobile content group Mobile Streams said its Streams data intelligence business had won two contracts.
The first contract was with Orckid, a digital product and brand development agency within Selbey Anderson.
The second contract was with the education division of The Economist.
At 9:56am: [LON:MOS] Mobile Streams PLC share price was -0.05p at 0.29p
