StockMarketWire.com - Mobile content group Mobile Streams said its Streams data intelligence business had won two contracts.

The first contract was with Orckid, a digital product and brand development agency within Selbey Anderson.

The second contract was with the education division of The Economist.


At 9:56am: [LON:MOS] Mobile Streams PLC share price was -0.05p at 0.29p



