StockMarketWire.com - Croma Security said it had awarded a 'significantly' expanded contract with an owner and developer of central London property. Effective from 1 June 2020, the new contract was for a period of one year with a further two year extension and worth £5m per annum, replacing an existing contract worth £3.6m. Under the contract, the company would provide a new hybrid service combining premium manned guarding services for 27 commercial and residential central London buildings together with front of house services using security trained receptionists.
'This new style of front of house service has been developed internally under the brand Croma PROception,' it added.
At 10:02am: [LON:CSSG] Croma Security Solutions Group share price was +5p at 76.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: